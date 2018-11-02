Vets for Jess speak up

This is not a paid ad; this is a Columbia news views & reviews opinion.

Military Veterans and their families in Lancaster and York are fed up with the corrupt, pay-to-play political establishment in Washington D.C.

Jess King is running for Congress in Pennsylvania’s 11th district. Unlike Lloyd Smucker, who refuses to meet with his constituents and only seems to listen to his billionaire donors and corporate PACs, Jess’ vision is an America that works for all of us.

As Veterans, we’re supporting Jess King because she shares the same values of service, patriotism, and integrity that led us to serve our country and our community in the military. (SOURCE: VetsForJess

