What’s happening at Lancaster’s First Friday | Today

Join us at City Hall Gallery from 5-8pm for the First Friday opening of “Queering the Arts.”

This exhibit provides a snapshot of what artists within the LGBTQIA+ community are creating, to shed light on the thoughts, preoccupations, aesthetics and politics of queer artists. Barry Russell, founder of Rainbow Rose Community, came up with the idea for the show. “The artists might identify as Queer/LGBTQIA+ [and] their work does not necessarily have to represent this, but equally can, and does,” says Russell. From there Erica Millner, artist and co-owner of Mio Studio, curated the work of 12 artists that identify as Queer.

The exhibit is in celebration of LGBT History month in October and Transgender Awareness Week and the Day of Remembrance on Nov. 20.

Transgender Awareness Week is a weeklong celebration culminating with the Transgender Day of Remembrance, which memorializes victims of transphobic violence. Transgender Awareness Week is dedicated to educating the public about transgender and gender non-conforming people and the issues associated with their transition or identity.

The group show features artwork in a variety of media from artists, Alex Luna, Artie Van Why, DJ Ramsay, Erica Millner, Freiman Stolzfus, Jezebeth Roca Gonzalez, Joey Ressler, Kevin Miller, Laura Luce, Loryn Spangler Jones, Mai Orama Muniz and Michelle Johnsen. As with all exhibitions at the City Hall Gallery, proceeds form sales go directly to the artist(s).

City Hall Gallery is free and open to the public weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Now Open in Lancaster City

Columbia Kettle Works: 2nd Gear Lancaster Taproom

112 N Water Street

Looking to wind down after a long day? Columbia Kettle Works: 2nd Gear Lancaster Taproom is now open at 112 N Water Street, Lancaster PA! 2nd Gear features 16 different taps of Pennsylvania brewed beers and craft ciders, 12 of which are crafted at their local brewery in Columbia, PA. A selection of wines and cocktails are also available and patrons are welcome to bring in food to enjoy with their drinks. Open 11:30 AM- 12 AM daily.