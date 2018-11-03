Saturday’s news items – 11/3/2018

If it’s government — it’ll be over budget | “Manheim Central considers high school renovation not to exceed $40M. – Lancaster Online

“3 Reasons Your Project Goes Over Budget and How to get it Back on Track – Client Spot

Why Construction Projects Go Over Budget | “Owners usually make three common mistakes, all with simple fixes, during the project’s contracting phase that cause them to have construction projects that are over budget: (1) failing to make sure the architect issues fully complete construction documents; (2) failing to require contractors to review the drawings and specifications prior to bidding; and (3) simply accepting the lowest bid.” – Supplemental Conditions

Newspaper for sale | “Morning Call owner looking at sale bids from three groups“ – The Morning Call

Tomorrow | “Daylight saving time ends Sunday” – OZY

Both sides are doing this | These articles, “People question voting history record flyers mailed to them” and “Political organizations use “report cards” to guilt voters to the polls” are playing this game.

Here is where | You may search for your voter registration status with your Name or your PennDOT Driver’s License or PennDOT ID.

This gorgeous Marietta area Riverview Tower property “will become the new home of The Gate House for Women, a 30-bed residential drug and alcohol treatment center,” according to a page one article in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster.

None of us do | “But what I most certainly didn’t want was somebody preaching at me,” writes Hartford Courant columnist, Gina Barreca in this column. She also writes, “Reading complex and well-written works longer than 280 characters is also a way to combat hate speech.”

“Nothing is worth turning a blind eye toward hatred.” | Columbia letter-to-the-editor writer Joe Hemperly writes in his letter-to-the-editor in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster.

By the way | Just under three pages of letters-to-the-editor are in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster. The election, this time, is an engaged one. VOTE ON TUESDAY.