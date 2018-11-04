Sunday’s news items [EXTRAordinary GIVE; restaurant inspections; Catholic failure; dark times ahead; living to 100 & more] – 11/4/2018

Some are certain | “It’s time to fall back. Sunday, Nov. 4, is the end of daylight saving time 2018 in the United States.” – Fortune

Some are not | Vote on Tuesday to escape dark times.

“The Amish | one of the fastest growing ethno-religious groups in North America.” – The Conversation

“Failure at the top | American bishops promised reform after the clergy sexual abuse scandal exploded in Boston. But they largely ignored the misdeeds of one group: themselves.” – The Boston Globe

This week’s inspections at Lancaster Online. UGH – For sure, we’re steering clear of Froots & Pan Pacific Grill/Ruby Thai Kitchen in Park City Mall & Caruso’s in Silver Spring & China III in East Petersburg.

York County’s Inspections

Click here to go to the state’s Website of inspections … and the listing of the violations at each location. The statewide directory lists inspections for all municipalities in York County and Lancaster County.

… except those in Columbia – Columbia persists in having its own inspection system with its own forms and inspection items – rather than the one used statewide.

“100 and counting | Lancaster County centenarians continue to live meaningful lives” – Lancaster Online

It’s coming | The 2018 EXTRAordionary GIVE is only 12 days away. On November 16, thousands of Lancaster Countians (and others) will be making contributions to one or more of the 500 participating organizations that make this county a special, caring place to live.

Columbia participating organizations | Click here

Ironic we find | That the Columbia Economic Development Corporation is the ONLY economic development entity on the list of 500 entities that is intended to serve the needs of people as defined: “If you are a 501(c)(3) public charity that is sub classified as 509a1, 509a2, or 509a3 (Type 1, Type 2, or Type 3 Functionally Integrated supporting organization), you are eligible to apply for participation. Your organization’s status will be verified by our team.There are no restrictions based on organization size or location; however, you must serve residents of Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. You also must meet certain eligibility requirements such as having filed a recent 990 and have had an independent financial review or audit completed within the last 2 years.”