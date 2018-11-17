Quite an EXTRA ORDINARY day; Columbia not-for-profits bring in $31,300

Yesterday’s Extra Ordinary GIVE broke the record again. The generosity of 23,544 Lancaster County persons (and some corporate persons) is incredible. Looking through the list of receiving not-for-profits, there are interesting ones including a seemingly large proportion of faith-based programs.

We found:

four fire departments

two emergency medical services providers

More than a few not-for-profits that are based outside of Lancaster County

one economic development corporation

15 community libraries

a dozen or so churches and ministries.

The largest single not-for-profit, Children Deserve A Chance Foundation – Attollo reeled in $549,470.91; apparently eight of the 500 participating organizations failed to get a single contribution.

The Columbia-focused not-for-profit entities captured over $31,300.