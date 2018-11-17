17512 Columbia

Quite an EXTRA ORDINARY day; Columbia not-for-profits bring in $31,300

10000000 day

Yesterday’s Extra Ordinary GIVE broke the record again. The generosity of 23,544 Lancaster County persons (and some corporate persons) is incredible. Looking through the list of receiving not-for-profits, there are interesting ones including a seemingly large proportion of faith-based programs.

We found:

  • four fire departments
  • two emergency medical services providers
  • More than a few not-for-profits that are based outside of Lancaster County
  • one economic development corporation
  • 15 community libraries
  • a dozen or so churches and ministries.

The largest single not-for-profit, Children Deserve A Chance Foundation – Attollo reeled in $549,470.91; apparently eight of the 500 participating organizations failed to get a single contribution. 

The Columbia-focused not-for-profit entities captured over $31,300

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s