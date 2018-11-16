17512 Columbia

“That shouldn’t happen.”

So, there’s a post at Columbia Spy entitled, “The Walnut Street paving project – Residents say problems are being ignored.”

The article references the see something – say something” that several residents frequently have brought to the attention of the councillors.

Earlier this week on the day before Thursday’s snow storm (fiasco), we walked the f 500 and 600 blocks of Walnut Street and snapped some mobile phone photos along the way.

We showed the photos to an official in another municipality in another county, the person’s response was, “That shouldn’t happen.”

So here, without further comment, are some of the photos we took.

