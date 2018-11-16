17512 Columbia

Friday’s news items, part 2 – 11/16/2018

vice president of real estate lending | “Community First Fund hires David Nikoloff”Lancaster Online

February, 2017 | “At the November 28, 2016 Borough Council meeting, David Nikoloff made a presentation to the Borough Council representing AIM Advisors. “The pitch resulted in Columbia’s councillors, in a 6-0 vote, (councillor Stephanie Weisser was absent from the meeting) approving an agreement to contract AIM Advisors to conduct a feasibility study about ‘adaptive reuse of the current Columbia Borough Wastewater Treatment Facility into a natural gas production facility and user endpoint facility for vehicles.’ The Borough will pay $75,800 for the conduct of the study and the delivery of a report. The report may be ready as early as March 2017.” – Columbia news,views & reviews, 2/16/2017

The County communicates | by text message and at its WebsiteLancaster County Website

shakesplosionThe Theatre Department of Columbia JR / SR High School will present Andrew Geha’s hilarious “Shakesplosion!” – all 38 plays written by William Shakespeare distilled into an 85 minute romp. It is a crazy non-stop mashup as Shakespeare directed by Mel Brooks and performed by Monty Python. Sword fights, intrigue, and plots gone tragi-comically awry are fun for the whole family! Location: CHS Auditorium 
Dates & Times: Friday, November 16th at 7:00 PM and Saturday, November 17th at 2:00 PM & 7:00 PM

There’s money in water | “Steelton sells water system for $22.5M”Central Penn Business Journal

Brexit | The wreckage of “nationalism”The New York Times

“Some Libraries Are Facing Backlash Against LGBT Programs | And Holding Their Ground”BuzzFeed News

tabor financial workshops

The Price of Cool | A Teenager, a Juul and Nicotine Addiction”The New York Times

Ain’t necessarily so | “Memory supplements aren’t always what they claim”US Government Accountability Office

Agent Orange | Nasty $hitNational Academies of Sciences Engineering Medicine

simple

The Best Way To Save People From Suicide“What if this is what we should be doing? What if it’s that simple?”The Huffington Post

SCAMS, everywhere | “GoFundMe Campaign for Homeless Veteran Exposed as Scam”“The entire thing was a lie.” That’s how a New Jersey prosecutor described the viral crowdfunding scheme after it unraveled this week. Last year, the story of Kate McClure and Mark D’Amico raising $400,000 for a homeless veteran who helped McClure when she was stranded garnered national attention. But now authorities say the recipient, Johnny Bobbitt Jr., actually helped fabricate the story — and the scam might have worked if a dispute over the cash hadn’t spilled into court. All three have been charged with theft and conspiracy.” – OZY

