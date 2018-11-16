Friday’s news items, part 2 – 11/16/2018

vice president of real estate lending | “Community First Fund hires David Nikoloff” – Lancaster Online

February, 2017 | “At the November 28, 2016 Borough Council meeting, David Nikoloff made a presentation to the Borough Council representing AIM Advisors. “The pitch resulted in Columbia’s councillors, in a 6-0 vote, (councillor Stephanie Weisser was absent from the meeting) approving an agreement to contract AIM Advisors to conduct a feasibility study about ‘adaptive reuse of the current Columbia Borough Wastewater Treatment Facility into a natural gas production facility and user endpoint facility for vehicles.’ The Borough will pay $75,800 for the conduct of the study and the delivery of a report. The report may be ready as early as March 2017.” – Columbia news,views & reviews, 2/16/2017

The Theatre Department of Columbia JR / SR High School will present Andrew Geha’s hilarious “Shakesplosion!” – all 38 plays written by William Shakespeare distilled into an 85 minute romp. It is a crazy non-stop mashup as Shakespeare directed by Mel Brooks and performed by Monty Python. Sword fights, intrigue, and plots gone tragi-comically awry are fun for the whole family! Location: CHS Auditorium

Dates & Times: Friday, November 16th at 7:00 PM and Saturday, November 17th at 2:00 PM & 7:00 PM

