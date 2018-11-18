curbs, ADA ramps, crowns, etc. & more pictures along Walnut Street

Curb Ramps and Pedestrian Crossings Under Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)

PennDOT Pedestrian Facilities Pocket Guide

Road Crown and Slope

§ 186-44 New sidewalks; concrete curbing. – Columbia Borough e-code

Curbs: “Curbs to be installed shall be constructed of concrete with a seven-inch dressed surface on top and an eight-inch exposed surface or reveal along the streetside, which shall likewise be dressed and extend a minimum of 10 inches below the street surface and have an eight-inch base. The exposed surface or reveal on the streetside shall include a one-inch batter from the street surface to the top of the curb. Portions of the curb which are replaced between two satisfactory sections shall have the same exposed surface or reveal as the existing curb. – Mount Joy Borough e-code

