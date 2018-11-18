More Sunday’s news, part 2 [making Columbia’s future; trumpeting & more] – 11/18/2018

Absent

According to an article in today’s LNP -Always Lancaster, Columbia School District has the second highest “chronic absenteeism” rate among county school districts. Superintendent Tom Strickler said, “The district has not placed major emphasis in this area in the past several years and parents have not been notified on a timely basis and been held accountable.”

Don and Becky Murphy, Cimmaron Investments principals, are featured in this article in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster.





Murphy Acquisition Group acquires 125 Bank Street property |

Hunters going away

An article in the Outdoors pages of today’s LNP – Always Lancaster shows that “Sadly, hunters of all ages no longer are being introduced to hunting or the wonders of exploring nature through small game hunting,” and the numbers of small-game hunters have dropped from 60 to 80 percent since 1995.

Rain, rain- go away

“There’s no way around it. Trump blew off an opportunity to pay his respects to a U.S. Medal of Honor recipient and 2,000 others in France because he didn’t feel like making the road trip. Lt. Osborne was killed trying to save a man’s life, but the commander in chief didn’t feel like sitting in a car for a few hours, and then spending a little time in the rain.” – The sentiments of another veteran,

Bryan T. Stinchfield, Ph.D., in a column in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster.”

Here we go again!

“… good time’ for a government shutdown if no money for border wall” – FOX43-TV

Pants on fire!

It’s easy to fact check Trump’s lies. He tells the same ones all the time. – The Washington Post



Labor unions are sponsoring digital and broadcast adverstising designed to stimulate public opposition to a Trump administration proposal that could lead to privatizing the U.S. Postal Service. The ad shows a man so frustrated with privatized service that he smashes his mailbox with a sledge hammer. (American Postal Workers Union and National Association of Letter Carriers)

Next step: get rid of the USPS

“It’s not certain what Trump will propose, but unions gear up for privatization fight.” – The Washington Post

“If I were Ivanka, I’d be sleeping with one eye open.” – The Guardian

“He can kiss my red ass.”

“Hundreds displaced by wildfires who are gathered in a parking lot have more pressing concerns than the president’s comments” – The Guardian