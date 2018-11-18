17512 Columbia

Sunday’s news items [food safety inspections; treason speak: bloodshed; nationalism & more] – 11/18/2018

Penn Record Editorial | “thin-skinned town council … is waging war on free speech”Penn Record

Too cool | “Man Filmed a Tree In The Woods For a Year”

Website debris | a lot like the debris in space: Clean it up. 

Incendiary and treasonous Kentucky governor | “bloodshed may be needed to protect conservatism” YahooNews

They live differently – on our dime | “Melania Trump racked up $174,000 in hotel bills for a day trip to Toronto”qz

food-safety-inspections

This week’s inspectionsat Lancaster Online. 

York County’s Inspections

Click here to go to the state’s Website of inspections … and the listing of the violations at each location. The statewide directory lists inspections for all municipalities in York County and Lancaster County.

… except those in Columbia – Columbia persists in having its own inspection system with its own forms and inspection items – rather than the one used statewide.

Average give: $493 | That’s the calculation from the Extraordinary Give, Lancaster County’s Largest Day of Giving. 

Nationalism’s yield | “The Brexit Fantasy Goes Down in Tears”Opinion,The New Yorker

Collecting for firefighters | “Homestead Funding Corp. collecting donations for volunteer firefighters” Lancaster Online

