Monday news items, part 2 [Herbalife: pyramid scheme; taxes; POTUS stuff & more] – 11/19/2018

Like a madman; lashes out at everyone & everything | “The 487 People, Places and Things Donald Trump Has Insulted on Twitter: A Complete List” The Washington Post

Oh, yeah … he’s a real DIC | It’s Paradise – not Pleasure. The Guardian

We’ll never know | “Door-to-door canvassers tell stories of husbands who bully, silence and control their wives into voting conservative”The Guardian

“every 16.7 seconds” | “1 distributor drops out of Herbalife every 16.7 seconds.”FactsAboutHerbalife

Ditch the carbs | “The case against carbohydrates gets stronger”The Los Angeles Times

“Carbohydrates | quality matters” Harvard School of Public Health

Who’s better off? | “The American Dream Is Alive. In China.”The New York Times

Best POTUS? | Hasn’t helped farming The New York Times

Why, DIC? | Attacks respected retired Navy admiral – The Washington Post

first since 2008 | Middletown property tax increase likelyThe Press & Journal, Middletown, PA

What is it with mayors and cannons? | “London’s former mayor’s unused water cannon sold for scrap at £300,000 loss”The Guardian

In Lancaster | Council meetings are posted. Note: the placement of the projection screen. Click here or on the graphic to watch the video of the meeting. The video is worth watching to see citizens address the high taxes; and according to LIP News, “There was a messy, sloppy city council meeting last night and Mayor Danene Sorace snapped at commenters. She is in over her head!” 

 

