Can it get worse? Oh, yes it can and it is.

Here it comes, warns John Oliver. The continued crawling to a despotic, authoritarian nation. The ilk in the legislature in Wonderland have granted the DIC permission by doing nothing and it’s becoming more clear that the United States accepts the strongman governance practiced in several other nations.

In this video, Oliver shows the threats and the paths … and the DIC uses all the same tactics that Putin, Stalin, Hitler, Erdoğan and the others have by:

PROJECTING STRENGTH

DEMONIZING ENEMIES

DISMANTLING INSTITUTIONS.

How about this recent heavy-handedness:

“We would have greatly preferred to continue hosting White House press conferences in reliance on a set of understood professional norms, and we believe the overwhelming majority of journalists covering the White House share that preference. But, given your insistence that shared practices be replaced by ‘explicit…standards,’ this letter attempts to convert into rules the widely understood practices described in our prior letter.

(1) A journalist called upon to ask a question will ask a single question and then will yield the floor to other journalists;

(2) At the discretion of the President or other White House official taking questions, a follow-up question or questions may be permitted; and where a follow up has been allowed and asked, the questioner will then yield the floor;

(3) “Yielding the floor” includes, when applicable, physically surrendering the microphone to White House staff for use by the next questioner.

(4) Failure to abide by any of rules (1)-(3) may result in suspension or revocation of the journalist’s hard pass.

“White House restores Acosta’s press pass, sets new rules for reporters” – The Washington Examiner

And we’ll see increased adoption and anointment of the DIC’s tactics at the state and local levels of governance.

Why?

Because they can. Because the DIC has emboldened them. And the Senate has rolled over.