Wednesday’s news items, part 2 [standardized tests; killing animals; twice? & more] 11/21/2018

WARNING | “Pennsylvania warns motorists to be prepared for snow squalls Wednesday; bitter cold to follow” – The Morning Call [So, finally, someone at PEMA read the report! Lessons not learned | Thursday’s snow event was not all that much different than the Valentine’s Day Massacre of 2007, yet PennDOT failed to remember the lessons of the $75,000 after-action report produced by the (then owned by) James Lee Witt organization. PennDOT underestimated the situation; consequently thousands of motorists dealt with road conditions that left them stranded for hours and hours.]

Better, but … | The LNP – Always Lancaster top-of-page one report on Pennsylvania’s latest standardized test scores shows Columbia’s making improvements — but ranks just ahead of Lancaster’s School District at the bottom of county schools. The article quotes Superintendent Tom Strickler who “said the results made him ‘cautiously optimistic.’ Columbia high school students improved in all three Keystone subjects — algebra, biology and literature.”

“An owl sits on the beach in Malibu, Calif., on Nov. 9 as the Woolsey Fire approaches.” – Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times

“One Tiny Owl | Otherworldly Photos From California’s Woolsey Fire“ – NPR

Kill ’em all | “Researchers Find 115 Plastic Cups In Dead Whale’s Stomach” – NPR

Two times a DUI lady | “Woman faces DUI charges after being pulled over twice in just over two hours” – FOX43-TV

Who was that buff guy? | “Pa. Auditor General Eugene DePasquale enjoying role with Dallastown football” – The York Daily Record

“In case of a leak, flee on foot” | “Residents urge PUC to halt Mariner East operation, hold hearing on emergency plans” – WITF

Once despotism is in; it stays | “One year after Mugabe’s historic ouster, Zimbabwe looks much the same” – The Washington Post