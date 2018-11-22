Thursday’s news items, Thanksgiving Day, 11/22/2018

No increase in County property tax | “It’s just the way government is supposed to work. We fund the priorities, we do it on time and figure out a way to make it work, and also use as little as possible from the taxpayers.” – County Commissioner Josh Parsons in a LNP – Always Lancaster article.

More veteran memoriam bricks were placed at the Veterans Memorial Bridge Island Gateway Project earlier this week.

Welcome, renters| Lancaster rolls out welcome mat for new apartment

6th Grade hero | Left a very detailed note after bus driver did a hit and run on a car. – BuzzFeed News

Today is Thanksgiving Day. | It was proclaimed a holiday to be celebrated on the Fourth Thursday of November in 1863 by President Abraham Lincoln

October 3, 1789 | The first Thanksgiving Proclamation – National Archives

“Presidential Proclamation on Thanksgiving Day, 2018” – The White House

Reminder | The forecast for tonight is brutally cold; bring your pets inside. “

A Code Blue is in effect for PA. | PA Law requires outside dogs be brought inside or have shelter that protects them from inclement weather that preserves body heat and keeps the dog dry. If you need to report a dog left outdoors during severe weather, complete an abuse report at www.justice-rescue.com or contact the police and call your local SPCA.”

Now posted at the borough Website | Borough offices will be closed on Thursday, November 22 and Friday, November 23 for the Thanksgiving holiday.

FREE Thanksgiving Day meals | This Columbia venue (Columbia United Methodist Church, 510 Walnut Street, Columbia – Thursday, November 22 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.) is listed in this FOX43-TV article.

2-1-1’s list | Free Thanksgiving Day Meals

