GoFundMe for political action? Maybe.

We took a call from a citizen who posed a question to us. The citizen asked, What do you know about GoFundMe; do you know how it works?
Truth is we only know what GoFundMe shows at its Website.
The citizen was wondering how citizens can find the money needed to run for and campaign for political office and how the community can contribute to the efforts. The citizen stressed this is a non-partisan effort. Local politics, after all, are all about issues, rather than party politics.
Here’s the Federal Election Commission’s video that touches on that.
Other resources:
- 10 Ways to Raise Money for Your Political Campaign
- Federal Election Commission
- The Lancaster County Board of Elections
- Pennsylvania Department of State | “Bureau of Commissions, Elections and Legislation oversees the Commonwealth’s electoral process as well as Campaign Finance, Voter Registration, Office of Notary Public, Commissions and Legislation.
- General Information about running for office in Pennsylvania
and even it it’s a local, therefore community-focused initiative, the local Republican and Democratic parties certainly may be interested in providing information.
“Citizens make the future of the community. Many things depend on us, citizens. Every citizen can do something useful for the development of the country. It really doesn’t matter what sphere we work in, it is our duty to do everything we can to live in better conditions. Citizen’s participation is a process which provides private individuals an opportunity to influence public decisions and to be a component of the democratic decision-making process.” –