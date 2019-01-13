Sunday’s news items [public safety people sought; Soldiers of Light; missed communications & more] – 1/13/2018

familiar ring | “There are exciting plans in the works … , but we aren’t yet ready to publicly announce anything.” This is a quote from an article in today’s LNP | Always Lancaster; the comment comes from Park City’s senior general manager. The article is about the loss of two (and potentially three of the mall’s four anchor stores) and the plans to replace them as the mall’s occupancy continues to decline.

“Calling All CANDIDATES! | Citizens’ Meeting this Sunday for citizens interested in running for council.” – Columbia Spy

Signs of the times | These advertisements appear in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster. It’s getting more difficult to find public safety staff.

“20 amazing things | you didn’t know Google photos could do” – Kim Kommando

“15 amazing Google tricks | you never knew before now” – Kim Kommando

closing | Colonial News will close – The long-time place to buy lottery tickets on Columbia Avenue will be closing this week.

First Amendment right exists | but not at some facebook sites. “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.” People do have the right to express themselves, but they do have to find their own soapboxes or find someone else’s — someone who’ll give them the right to express themselves.

Explained | Columbia Spy introduced Columbia to Soldiers of Light Tactical Security – here’s the formal introduction: “Ok Columbia I forgot I was apart of this group I think it’s time I introduce myself I am Johnny Irizarry the Chief Operations Officer with Soldiers of Light Tactical Security to the people of this group.”It’s posted at this local facebook site.

In today’s LNP – Always Lancaster’s LEGAL NOTICES | but not COMMUNICATED at the Borough’s LEGAL NOTICES Webpage. We did find this page by entering online auction into the search function. We also found this out-of-date page, but not the page that shows the “complete list of items” that are promised in the paid legal advertisement to be found “on our website.”

This week’s inspections at Lancaster Online.

York County’s Inspections

Click here to go to the state’s Website of inspections … and the listing of the violations at each location. The statewide directory lists inspections for all municipalities in York County and Lancaster County.

… except those in Columbia – Columbia persists in having its own inspection system with its own forms and inspection items – rather than the one used statewide. It is another instance of a purposeful lack of transparency.

The lack of transparency; the failure to post inspections results at the Borough Website is ALARMING. “What we have here is a failure to communicate!”