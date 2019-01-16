Wednesday’s news items [government in chaos; payments “in-lieu-of-taxes”; government that communicates; Killer highway; therapy ducks are OK; movie at the Library & more] – 1/16/2019

Communication, in advance | Lancaster County’s commissioners informs public it will vote on borrowing to upgrade courthouse – Lancaster Online

Front pages of the UK papers on Wednesday, 16 January, 2019 after Theresa May loses a crucial vote on a Brexit deal. Composite: Various SOURCE: The Guardian

Chaos | When citizens have lost confidence in those governing – The Guardian

Citizens see this more frequently and clearly | In a letter-to-the-editor in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster, a citizen writes, “Congress only cares about one thing — getting re-elected.”

Killer highway | Another fatality in a Route 441 crash – FOX43-TV

Therapy duck? | Yep, the courts say it’s OK – FOX43-TV

Data breech | “Lebanon VA accidentally emails out 933 patients’ info” – The Lebanon Daily News

Gulp, contraction | The Lebanon Daily News is down to four employees. – LebTown

Not clickbait – scroll bait | “45 signs that you’re a longtime Pennsylvanian” – Penn Live

Tonight at the Library

Idiocy backtracking | “IRS recalling 46,000 workers to handle taxes” – WITF

Idiocy backtracking II | School district rethinks “gun toting” teachers – The Morning Call

payments “in lieu of taxes” | School district challenges interpretation of non-profit status; says “the hospital system is not a ‘purely public charity’ and should pay its ‘fair share of property taxes.’” Well, yeah, these entities claiming not-for-profit status should pay their fair share of taxes; after all, they depend on the services delivered by the taxing authority: roads; emergency services and more. Who will that veterans drinking club call when there’s a fire? Does that not-for-profit gain when snow is cleared from streets?

We have asked the borough manager for clarification on this issue, because we’ve been informed the borough is no longer asking no-for-profit entities to contribute with “in-lieu-of-taxes.” We have received no response to our email request for information.

This is from an August 2016 Columbia news, views & reviews post:

How many of Columbia’s non-profits make “in-lieu-of” payments to the Borough for public services? The Borough responded to our “right to know” request and provided a list of four of the up to 100 or so registered non-profits. These four contributed a total of $12,150 in 2015. Each year the borough office sends this notice to the registered non-profits to encourage them to consider an “in lieu of taxes” contribution. Click on the above illustration to view in a larger format. non-profits across the county contend they provide significant services that benefit persons in the communities they exist. Many citizen tax payers, however, are burdened with increasing tax payments for services.”