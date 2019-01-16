17512 Columbia

Wednesday’s news items [government in chaos; payments “in-lieu-of-taxes”; government that communicates; Killer highway; therapy ducks are OK; movie at the Library & more] – 1/16/2019

Communication, in advance | Lancaster County’s commissioners informs public it will vote on borrowing to upgrade courthouseLancaster Online

brexitFront pages of the UK papers on Wednesday, 16 January, 2019 after Theresa May loses a crucial vote on a Brexit deal. Composite: Various SOURCE: The Guardian

Chaos | When citizens have lost confidence in those governingThe Guardian

Citizens see this more frequently and clearly | In a letter-to-the-editor in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster, a citizen writes, “Congress only cares about one thing — getting re-elected.”

Killer highway | Another fatality in a Route 441 crashFOX43-TV

Therapy duck? | Yep, the courts say it’s OKFOX43-TV

Data breech | “Lebanon VA accidentally emails out 933 patients’ info” The Lebanon Daily News

Gulp, contraction | The Lebanon Daily News is down to four employees. – LebTown

Not clickbait – scroll bait | “45 signs that you’re a longtime Pennsylvanian” – Penn Live

Tonight at the Library16 - frozen

Idiocy backtracking | “IRS recalling 46,000 workers to handle taxes”WITF

Idiocy backtracking II | School district rethinks “gun toting” teachers – The Morning Call

payments “in lieu of taxes” | School district challenges interpretation of non-profit status; says “the hospital system is not a ‘purely public charity’ and should pay its ‘fair share of property taxes.’” Well, yeah, these entities claiming not-for-profit status should pay their fair share of taxes; after all, they depend on the services delivered by the taxing authority: roads; emergency services and more. Who will that veterans drinking club call when there’s a fire? Does that not-for-profit gain when snow is cleared from streets?

We have asked the borough manager for clarification on this issue, because we’ve been informed the borough is no longer asking no-for-profit entities to contribute with “in-lieu-of-taxes.” We have received no response to our email request for information.

This is from an August 2016 Columbia news, views & reviews post:

How many of Columbia’s non-profits make “in-lieu-of” payments to the Borough for public services?

The Borough responded to our “right to know” request and provided a list of four of the up to 100 or so registered non-profits.

These four contributed a total of $12,150 in 2015.

in lieu of

Each year the borough office sends this notice to the registered non-profits to encourage them to consider an “in lieu of taxes” contribution.

fair share letterClick on the above illustration to view in a larger format.

non-profits across the county contend they provide significant services that benefit persons in the communities they exist. Many citizen tax payers, however, are burdened with increasing tax payments for services.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s