Wednesday’s news items, part 2 [fighting fake news on facebook & other stuff you just cannot make up] – 1/16/2019

You can’t make this up | The DIC treats the national champs to fast food delights – The State, Columbia, SC
OPINION | “The local-news crisis is destroying what a divided America desperately needs: Common ground” – The Washington Post
FACT | “We’re going to continue fighting fake news, misinformation, and low quality news on Facebook.” – The Washington Post
emotional support gator | Yep, at this York County site: SpiriTrust Lutheran Village – The York Daily Record
calling in sick – fugettaboutit | “Americans Talk About Reporting to Work When Ill: Afraid to ask for a day off, or lacking adequate paid leave, some workers go years without taking a sick day.” – The News York Times
Gillette’s commercial | Why the backlash – The Boston Globe
The “do-nothings” | The “over the hill” rat and his cronies – The Washington Post
FAKE NEWS | So many local facebook posts and comments are uninformed and incorrectly state the Black Olive Restaurant is not located in the borough, but in West Hempfield Township. Here’s a GoogleEarth map showing the boundaries of the borough – the boundary is the thin yellow line. The Black Olive is in the borough; it gets inspected by the borough. This is an example of the fake news that facebook and other want to address.
Money (and BS) talks | “‘Could you make these guys essential?’: Mortgage industry gets shutdown relief” – The Washington Post
3 comments
Fighting Low quality news? Another way of saying your only going to get the news Fakebook approves of. Sounds like a government mouthpiece.
Maybe, though, there’ll be better fact-checking and maybe, there’ll be some algorithm that’ll identify someone’s belief or opinion as exactly that.
Or maybe, people will actually take time to find verifiable documentation to support their views. Nah, that’d be too logical. Besides, the Internet (especially social media) is not really a research tool as much as a spewing tool.
Fact checking is a joke. The all knowing Fact-check site by their own admission only checks on stories of interest. Another sham outfit.