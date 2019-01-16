Wednesday’s news items, part 2 [fighting fake news on facebook & other stuff you just cannot make up] – 1/16/2019

You can’t make this up | The DIC treats the national champs to fast food delights – The State, Columbia, SC

OPINION | “The local-news crisis is destroying what a divided America desperately needs: Common ground” – The Washington Post

FACT | “We’re going to continue fighting fake news, misinformation, and low quality news on Facebook.” – The Washington Post

emotional support gator | Yep, at this York County site: SpiriTrust Lutheran Village – The York Daily Record

calling in sick – fugettaboutit | “Americans Talk About Reporting to Work When Ill: Afraid to ask for a day off, or lacking adequate paid leave, some workers go years without taking a sick day.” – The News York Times

Gillette’s commercial | Why the backlash – The Boston Globe

The “do-nothings” | The “over the hill” rat and his cronies – The Washington Post

FAKE NEWS | So many local facebook posts and comments are uninformed and incorrectly state the Black Olive Restaurant is not located in the borough, but in West Hempfield Township. Here’s a GoogleEarth map showing the boundaries of the borough – the boundary is the thin yellow line. The Black Olive is in the borough; it gets inspected by the borough. This is an example of the fake news that facebook and other want to address.

Money (and BS) talks | “‘Could you make these guys essential?’: Mortgage industry gets shutdown relief” – The Washington Post