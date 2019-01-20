Sunday’s news items [Right to know law; child sex offenders; undelivered; food inspections & more] – 1/20/2018

Endeavor to persevere | OPINION: “Getting information you need and the law allows you to have” – Lancaster Online

Where’s truth? | A top-of-page-one article in today’s LNP -Always Lancaster relates the tale of a man living in Manheim who’s been accused of sexually assaulting children in Kenya. The man, who’d previously been convicted of a similar charge while living in Iowa, and his wife, picked up stakes to move to Kenya to start a childrens’ home — though “they had not run a large home or previously done missionary work” previously. He claims his innocence.

Pennsylvania’s Megan’s Law exists solely for the purpose of providing a means of protecting the public, especially our children, from victimization by sexual offenders. This is accomplished by tracking the whereabouts of convicted sexual offenders and providing notification to the public of the presence of a sexual offender in their community. Utilizing the combination of tracking and notification, law enforcement and private citizens are able to develop constructive plans, safety programs, and victimization prevention strategies to prepare for the presence of sexual offenders in their neighborhoods.

Search capability | Convicted offenders in Pennsylvania are required to be registered and there is a searchable database the Website by county, municipality, city, zip code, name and more.

Flawed system | The Details And Controversies Of Megan’s Law, Explained – “Take, for instance, the so-called “Romeo and Juliet” scenario, where an 18-year-old high school senior has consensual sex with his girlfriend, a 15-year-old high school sophomore, in a state where the age of consent is 16. Is this as egregious as a 45-year-old man who abducts and rapes a child? In the eyes of the law, those two sets of offenders often appear the same. Many believe Megan’s Law is a step towards justice, but others claim it has flaws. It fails to recognize most children endure abuse by someone they know, not a stranger. In the case of youthful offenders, meanwhile, a number of them don’t go on to commit crimes as an adult. Regardless of the issues, Megan’s Law has brought about some serious consequences for offenders.”

Click on the graphic to read the report.

SecondChancePA | Another article in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster credits a recovery facility in Elizabethtown for helping connect “police, first responders to trained specialists” with “Second-ChancesPA as a prearrest diversion program.” According to Elizabethtown’s police chief, ““People who are suffering from addiction and police officers historically see each other as the enemy. We want to knock down that stigma from both sides; help the officers see that these are regular people who have a problem, and help the people who are struggling with addiction see that police are just regular people who are looking to help.”

Christopher Dreisbach | Second-ChancesPA is a program offered by Blue Prints for Recovery. Some Columbians who attend council meetings may remember that Christopher Dreisbach, the founder and president of Blue Prints for Recovery spoke at a meeting last year.



Local guy makes good | “Matt Nagy named Coach of the Year by Pro Football Writers of America” – LebTown

This week’s inspections at Lancaster Online.

York County’s Inspections

Click here to go to the state’s Website of inspections … and the listing of the violations at each location. The statewide directory lists inspections for all municipalities in York County and Lancaster County.

… except those in Columbia – Columbia persists in having its own inspection system with its own forms and inspection items – rather than the one used statewide. It is another instance of a purposeful lack of transparency.

The lack of transparency; the failure to post inspections results at the Borough Website is ALARMING. “What we have here is a failure to communicate!”