“3 ways to make your voice heard besides protesting” – The Conversation

“More Americans are trying to make their voices heard these days.

“Approximately one in five Americans participated in a protest or rally between early 2016 and early 2018, according to a Washington Post-Kaiser Family Foundation poll. A similar proportion reported they expected to become more involved in political causes in the next year.

“Similarly, the number of women running for state and federal offices soared during the 2018 midterm elections. The ease of using social media appears to be ramping up virtual protesting too.

“In addition to making your objections heard in the streets or with tweets, there are many other ways you can influence public policies.”

Click here to read this Conversation article in its entirety.

