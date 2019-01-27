Sunday’s news items [new business in Columbia?; lead in water in schools; coal in the US only?; “prime timers” & more] – 1/27/2019

It’s the end of democracy, transparency and FAKE news will prosper | “Local newspapers have already been gutted. There’s nothing left to cut.” – The Washington Post
From today’s LNP – Always Lancaster:
- All county public and charter schools will test for “lead” in water.
- Almost all Lancaster County state elected public servants are against the legalization of recreational marijuana.
- Elected officials should heed imperative to listen – OPINION
- Step by step & block by block | LNP – Always Lancaster‘s editorial today is about the direction Lancaster’s taking under the current mayor’s vision. The editorial stresses, “We are glad that someone, at least, was able to give a ‘state of’ address last week.”
Will it be a business? | Riehl’s Taste of Lancaster County LLC has purchased a property at 236 South Second Street.
“Pennsylvania Coal Region’s industry burned out. | What remains are pockets of poverty where sick people get sicker.” – The Morning Call
Meanwhile in other nations | “Germany to close all 84 of its coal-fired power plants” – The Los Angeles Times
ZERO corporate welfare – ZERO public financing | “The Rams’ $5 billion stadium complex is bigger than Disneyland.” – The Washington Post
This week’s inspections at Lancaster Online. “Holy crap! Who eats at these ‘holes’?” asks the commenter at today’s listing.
Click here to go to the state’s Website of inspections … and the listing of the violations at each location. The statewide directory lists inspections for all municipalities in York County and Lancaster County.
… except those in Columbia – Columbia persists in having its own inspection system with its own forms and inspection items – rather than the one used statewide. It is another instance of a purposeful lack of transparency.
The lack of transparency; the failure to post inspections results at the Borough Website is ALARMING. “What we have here is a failure to communicate!”