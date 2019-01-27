Sunday’s news items [new business in Columbia?; lead in water in schools; coal in the US only?; “prime timers” & more] – 1/27/2019

It’s the end of democracy, transparency and FAKE news will prosper | “Local newspapers have already been gutted. There’s nothing left to cut.” – The Washington Post

From today’s LNP – Always Lancaster:

Will it be a business? | Riehl’s Taste of Lancaster County LLC has purchased a property at 236 South Second Street.

Bloomberg

“Pennsylvania Coal Region’s industry burned out. | What remains are pockets of poverty where sick people get sicker.” – The Morning Call

Meanwhile in other nations | “Germany to close all 84 of its coal-fired power plants” – The Los Angeles Times

ZERO corporate welfare – ZERO public financing | “The Rams’ $5 billion stadium complex is bigger than Disneyland.” – The Washington Post

This week’s inspections at Lancaster Online. “Holy crap! Who eats at these ‘holes’?” asks the commenter at today’s listing.

York County’s Inspections

The statewide directory lists inspections for all municipalities in York County and Lancaster County.

… except those in Columbia – Columbia persists in having its own inspection system with its own forms and inspection items – rather than the one used statewide. It is another instance of a purposeful lack of transparency.

The lack of transparency; the failure to post inspections results at the Borough Website is ALARMING. “What we have here is a failure to communicate!”