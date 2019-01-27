A response for Mr. Dodson’s question(s)

First though | This New Yorker magazine quick sketch piece on phrases that ought to be retired.We think “at the end of the day” is another.

And so, reader Al Dodson, in a recent comment, asked this:

“Brian, you are knowledgeable about real estate and I assume property taxes so I was wondering if you could educate me about what is going on with the council person whose property seams to always be in arrears. How long can one hold out before a forced sale? What strategies are involved in protecting property that is in arrears and, other than being ‘broke,’ what possible reason would someone have for not paying these taxes? “If the councilman in question can’t generate enough profits from his business to pay his taxes, it can’t be said he is not conducting council business the same way, that is, without good fiscal sense.”

Mr. D, let me clarify a few things first.

We are not knowledgeable about real estate nor property taxes. We are fairly comfortable and experienced with computers and search engines. We know how to read.

To find responses to your observations we found these resources that may provide answers for you and others:

We’re not attorneys nor real estate nor tax experts, but it looks like there’s a county-by-county process that can lead to a upset tax sale as this recent one.

Here’s information about the “Pennsylvania Real Estate Upset Tax Sales Bill.”