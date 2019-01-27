A response for Mr. Dodson’s question(s)

First though | This New Yorker magazine quick sketch piece on phrases that ought to be retired.We think “at the end of the day” is another.
And so, reader Al Dodson, in a recent comment, asked this:
“Brian, you are knowledgeable about real estate and I assume property taxes so I was wondering if you could educate me about what is going on with the council person whose property seams to always be in arrears. How long can one hold out before a forced sale? What strategies are involved in protecting property that is in arrears and, other than being ‘broke,’ what possible reason would someone have for not paying these taxes?
“If the councilman in question can’t generate enough profits from his business to pay his taxes, it can’t be said he is not conducting council business the same way, that is, without good fiscal sense.”
Mr. D, let me clarify a few things first.
- We are not knowledgeable about real estate nor property taxes.
- We are fairly comfortable and experienced with computers and search engines.
- We know how to read.
To find responses to your observations we found these resources that may provide answers for you and others:
- What is a lien on your property? See: https://www.nolo.com/legal-encyclopedia/what-property-lien.html
- If someone owes Pennsylvania taxes, see: https://www.revenue.pa.gov/GeneralTaxInformation/News%20and%20Statistics/ReportsStats/Liens/Pages/default.aspx
- Pennsylvania’s definitions: https://govt.westlaw.com/pac/Document/N9DECE0F078B911E8A3C4BF16241FC292?viewType=FullText&originationContext=documenttoc&transitionType=CategoryPageItem&contextData=(sc.Default)
- Pennsylvania’s Lien of Taxes; Filing of Tax Returns; Adjudication, see: https://govt.westlaw.com/pac/Browse/Home/Pennsylvania/UnofficialPurdonsPennsylvaniaStatutes?guid=NCE6C6EE7E4EC491BB037358BB19F4805&originationContext=documenttoc&transitionType=Default&contextData=(sc.Default)
- “Liens Enable Creditors to Assert Rights Over Property” | Liens include Statutory Liens as Mechanic’s Liens and Tax Liens – BizFilings
- In Lancaster County | “The treasurer collects delinquent real estate taxes for the county, as well as for each municipality and school district within the county. “
- OPINION | “Act 93 Expands Effects of Unpaid Real Estate Taxes in PA” – Dornish Law Offices LLC
- Another OPINION | “Unpaid Real Estate Tax Can Become a Lien on All of a Property Owner’s Real Estate in Pennsylvania” – Buchanan, Ingersoll & Ronney, PC
- Another OPINION | “What Happens If I Don’t Pay Property Taxes in Pennsylvania?” – NOLO.com (Nolo, a wholly owned subsidiary of MH Sub I, LLC, is the integration of some of the Internet’s first legal sites, including Nolo.com, Divorcenet.com and AllLaw.com. These sites were combined with the ExpertHub technology platform in 2011 to form the Nolo Network. NOLO’s mission is to help consumers and small businesses find answers to their everyday legal and business questions.)
- Another OPINION | Pennsylvania State Lien Law Summary
We’re not attorneys nor real estate nor tax experts, but it looks like there’s a county-by-county process that can lead to a upset tax sale as this recent one.
Here’s information about the “Pennsylvania Real Estate Upset Tax Sales Bill.”
Thank you Brian; that helps. It appears you have about two years to catch up on delinquent taxes (in the meantime you can miss another years taxes). I assume there is no discretion on the part of the treasurers office to delay a sale; I would certainly hope not!
I wonder if anyone has checked the business and personal delinquent tax lists to see if any elected officials are on them. They open on my phone but crash in about thirty seconds; makes for a difficult search.
We just checked this link (https://columbianewsandviews.com/2018/12/25/whos-on-the-list/) on our mobile device and were able to open the files.
Same success with this link link to “December 2018 Delinquent Tax Report” at the bottom of this page (https://co.lancaster.pa.us/162/Treasurer).