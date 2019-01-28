17512 Columbia

Monday’s news items [bids & ranges; snow & extreme cold; news release: 100 percent renewable; savings & more] 1/28/2019

Snow | then brutal coldPenn Live

seriously

Another news media | Another view from the recent Columbia School District board of directors meeting, this one appears in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster. How would that fly if you got a bid to have your home painted? Would you accept an estimate of in the range of $2,500 to $5,500? Would you like something with a tighter range?

Wondering | There are several LEGAL NOTICES from School Districts in the county in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster. The notices are soliciting bids for:

  • “custodial supplies and athletic trainer/medical supplies”
  • “stockroom & art supplies

Wonder whether these school districts will entertain “wide ranges in bids” too?

th safe-harbor-drone

100% renewable! | Got an email news release stating that “Turkey Hill Dairy has officially transitioned to 100 PERCENT renewable energy, thanks to a new relationship with the Safe Harbor Dam.”

forever stamp

Missed 10% saving | If you didn’t buy your forever stamps before yesterday, you missed your chance to save. – Penn Live

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s