Here’s what can happen when someone gives a borough a million bucks

In the small Chester County town of Oxford (population 5,574) a private donor contributed $1,000,000 to the Borough to build a new borough administrative building over 10 years ago. Since then the borough embarked on a downtown renewal project that’s detailed here: “Oxford Borough Multimodal Transportation Center Project.”

Part of the project included a four-story, five-level parking structure

Here’s how the borough said how the structure would be paid for:

“The project is an approximately $6.7 M investment in parking and public transportation infrastructure and a new Borough Hall. The Borough is committed to funding this project without taxing Oxford residents, and is pursuing all other public and private funding opportunities available to municipal governments. The project will only move forward if enough funding is secured (through public and private grants and donations) to ensure any additional construction and ongoing operational costs can be paid entirely through revenue received through parking fee, permits and fines.”

Five days ago, the ground-breaking for the garage happened; though the path was rocky at times according to this last year West Chester Daily News article.