Thursday’s news items [2019 projects; trash talking; best places to live in the county; rover is dead & more] – 2/14/2019

Another ranking article | “2018 Best Places to Live in Lancaster County” – Niche

Lancaster ♥ its Neighborhoods | “City Hall launches new, returning neighborhood programs” – Lancaster Online

The school solution | A letter-to-the-editor in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster has the solution in his opening paragraph: “The school funding solution is simple, but implementation is hard. Pennsylvania should have but 69 school districts (not 500), one for each of the 67 counties plus one each for Philadelphia and Pittsburgh.” The writer also uses this plain-speak: “Legislators do not have the backbone to do what needs to be done in consolidating school districts and migrating funding from property taxes to income and/or sales tax.”

On the horizon | At Tuesday night’s Borough Council, Borough Engineer, Derek Rinaldo, C.S. Davidson, Inc., highlighted the planned street, lighting improvements, curb and sidewalk, drainage improvements and other public projects for 2019. He projected a map showing the projects on the LED screen mounted on the Northwest wall of the borough chamber. The map is reproduced below (though the size of the document provided exceeded our scaner’s capacity); previous Borough paving projects are posted at the Borough Website. Perhaps the 2019 Borough Project List will be too.

Click on the graphic or here to download as a .pdf file for enlarging.

“This self-portrait of NASA’s Mars Exploration Rover Opportunity comes courtesy of the Sun and the rover’s front hazard-avoidance camera. The dramatic snapshot of Opportunity’s shadow was taken as the rover continues to move farther into “Endurance Crater.” The image was taken on sol 180 (July 26, 2004), a date that marks achievement of fully double the rover’s primary 90-sol mission. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech.”

Red Rover, Red Rover | “NASA’s Opportunity Rover Mission on Mars Comes to End” – NASA

SROs prepared | “Lancaster County schools now equipped with emergency response kits for mass-injury events” – Lancaster County CrimeWatch

Take a trash tour | “What happens to your trash after you throw it away? Where does it go? How is it transformed into a resource? Find out by taking a FREE tour of LCSWMA facilities. Go behind-the-scenes.”