17512 Columbia

a few more Thursday news items, part 2 [zero truancy rate; no more constables?; tattoos are uncool? & more] – 2/14/2019

Zero | That’s the truancy rate at Columbia Borough School DistrictPenn Live

On WITF, tomorrow nightMovies for Grownups Awards with AARP The Magazine Preview. “The AARP Movies for Grownups multimedia franchise was established in 2002 to celebrate and encourage filmmaking with unique appeal to movie lovers with a grownup state of mind—and recognize the inspiring artists who make them.”

Two for two | “Second forum on legalizing pot again dominated by those who support it” Penn Live

Legislator says | Get rid of constables: “the elected constable is a vestige that is no longer needed in the 21st Century.”The Morning Call

happy vd

Happy Valentines Day | “A Year After the Middle Class Tax Cut, the Rich Are Winning” Bloomberg

Uncool? | Tattoos?The Guardian

 

