Obscure, but convenient, laws and codes

Tuesday night’s council meeting yielded a mini-trove pf obscure, out-of-the blue laws that took most of the meeting participants aback.

The first was a reading of from the Borough Code concerning budgets and taxes; that section is on page 110.

A second was an explanation of why faith based organizations are not held to the same standards as other under the Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act (RLUIPA).

Another obscure ordinance, in this case, that sometime may be adhered to for someone is the one that’s been overlooked for so long.

Not observed, nor adhered to, is this section of the Borough of Columbia’s Codes and Ordinances

§ 220-53 Prohibited signs. The following signs are prohibited in all zoning districts: The followingare prohibited in all zoning districts:

Flags and banners except as is permitted by § sign . A. Any moving object used to attract attention to a commercial use.except as is permitted by § 220-47 and except for flags or banners meeting the requirements for a particular type of Flashing , blinking, twinkling, animated or moving signs of any type , except time and temperature signs may flash . In addition, flashing lights visible from a street shall not be used to attract attention to a business. This restriction specifically includes window signs , but does not prohibit Christmas lighting or displays, within § B., except time and temperaturemay. In addition,lights visible from a street shall not be used to attract attention to a business. This restriction specifically includes window, but does not prohibit Christmas lighting or displays, within § 220-47