17512 Columbia

a warring nation

We love war | “By one count, the United States has been at war at some time in 93.5 percent of the calendar years between 1775 and 2018*. Of course, this depends on how you define ‘war.’ We defined it as using military force, or the imminent threat of force (as in the ‘gunboat diplomacy’ of the 1850s), to achieve national ends.”

*As of November 2018. Read more at Smithsonian Magazine

counterterrorismmapweb

infographic | “reveals for the first time that the U.S. is now operating in 40 percent of the world’s nations”Smithsonian Magazine

