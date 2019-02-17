Sunday’s news items [housing; restaurant inspections; veterans & more] – 2/27/2019

Tussle | The tussle of maintaining the historic versus new construction continues in Lancaster as Eberly Myers, “a local development firm is proposing to build a 14-story apartment building for senior citizens in the 200 block of North Prince Street.” – Lancaster Online

Familiar ring? | Remember Eberly Myers? That Lancaster development firm had plans to build luxury apartments at the bottom of Locust Street – an April 22, 2018 post at its facebook page states: “We were tearing down our old building this week. New units should be available for rent at the end of this year.”

“Heard property values on the first block of Locust are creeping upward based on the expectations of the planned “upscale” apartment living that’s coming.” – from a May 28, 2018 Columbia news, views & reviews post.

April 23 2018 LNP article | “Our Town: After history of industry and railroads, Columbia is refocusing on river recreation”

Lancaster County’s (except Columbia’s) inspections at Lancaster Online.

York County’s Inspections

Click here to go to the state’s Website of inspections … and the listing of the violations at each location. The statewide directory lists inspections for all municipalities in York County and Lancaster County.

… except those in Columbia – Columbia persists in having its own inspection system with its own forms and inspection items – rather than the one used statewide. It is another instance of a purposeful lack of transparency.

The lack of transparency; the unwillingness to post inspections results at the Borough Website is ALARMING. “What we have here is an ongoing failure to communicate!”

Five more | The obituary notices in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster contain five veterans – including Columbia resident, William J. Radziewicz, Sr.

30,556 of 536,494 | The diminishing number of veterans in Lancaster County – US Census Bureau

People prefer renting | “The Great Housing Reset” – CityLab