More Tuesday news items [ County offices closed; Columbia: closed, too! & more] – 2/20/2019

Closed | “Due to reports of deteriorating road conditions, County and Court offices will be closing at 11:AM today, 2/20/2019”

“State Tax Revenue Makes Biggest Gains in Seven Years | State tax revenue rose sharply in mid-2018 for the third quarter in a row, closing out most states’ budget years with the second-strongest stretch of growth since the Great Recession. At least some of the gains, though, are expected to be temporary. As of the second quarter of 2018, tax collections in 36 states were higher than before receipts plunged in the downturn, after accounting for inflation.” – Pew Trusts

See this too | “Percentage of State Revenue From Federal Funds, FY 2000-16”

“Why US cities are becoming more dangerous for cyclists and pedestrians” – The Conversation

Scams | “Report Gift Cards Used in a Scam” – FTC

I love you | A heartless scam

Puppy scam | “Scammers Are Tricking People Into Buying Puppies That Don’t Exist” – BuzzFeedNews

News release | PennDOT Reduces Speed Limits at 8 AM on South Central PA Roadways – ​Harrisburg, PA – Due to the snow storm hitting the region, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is temporarily reducing the speed limit on several roadways in the south central Pennsylvania region.

PennDOT is urging motorists to avoid unnecessary travel but those who must head out will see speeds reduced to 45 mph on these nearby highways:

adways, the department’s primary goal is to keep roads passable, not completely free of ice and snow. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear. Interstate 83 in York, Cumberland and Dauphin counties,

Interstate 283 in Dauphin County,

Route 283 in Dauphin and Lancaster counties,

U.S. Route 30 in York and Lancaster counties,

U.S. Route 222 in Lancaster County. Although PennDOT crews have been treating roads. PennDOT recommends not traveling during winter storms, motorists can check conditions and snow-plow locations on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 860 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website. The department also asks motorists to allow plenty of space when driving near plow trucks. Also, for their own safety and the safety of plow operators, motorists should never attempt to pass a truck while it is plowing or spreading winter materials. PennDOT reminds motorists to pack an emergency kit for their vehicles. A basic kit should include non-perishable food, water, blanket, small shovel and warm clothes. When preparing an emergency kit, motorists should take into account special needs of passengers such as baby food, pet supplies or medications and pack accordingly.