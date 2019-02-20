Tuesday’s news items [schools closed;process continues & more] – 2/20/2019

In anticipation | Schools closed across county; Columbia, too. There’s a alert tag atop the Website. Bravo!

Structure re-use developer | “Baltimore developer eyes vacant Stehli complex for $30M revitalization” – Lancaster Online

same uniform with a few different players | GOBAGs selected in GOP hand-picking process. – Lancaster Online

One in ten | state workers earn over $100,000 – Penn Live

Yesterday’s report | Columbia Police Department Crimewatch

School briefs | February 7 Columbia Borough School District Board of Directors’ meeting – SOURCE: LNP – Always Lancaster

SOURCE: GoogleMaps

Buzz saw | Eberly Myers Developers ran into a buzz saw of opposition at last night’s “preliminary discussion” Historical Commission meeting. More than a few people had not much good to say about the developer’s plans to “construct a 230,000-square-foot complex at 221-227 N. Prince St. (that would) feature about 200 residential units for people age 55 and over, along with memory care and assisted living, plus retail space and a rooftop bar and restaurant.” – SOURCE: LNP – Always Lancaster

“That’s the problem. The representatives of the people — Congress — already decided where that money was to go.” | LNP – Always Lancaster‘s editorial opposes POTUS’s dumass “fake emergency” and points finger of shame at Smucker for his blind obsequiousness (AKA “suckupedness”).

Here’s good news | “Polar vortex kills off 95% of stink bugs: study” – Penn Live

Happy days are not here for everyone | “Economic Boom Hasn’t Led to Economic Prosperity For All” – Route Fifty