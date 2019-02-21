Thursday’s news items [school delays; not-for-profit thievery; CrimeWatch; Land Bank & more] – 2/21/2019

Columbia | other county schools – Lancaster Online

Oh, those trusted folks | Charged: Millersville not-for-profit athletic club founder profits by theft – Lancaster County CrimeWatch

Columbia’s Crimewatch | Traffic citations

SOURCE: Lancaster County Land Bank Authority Website

Columbia’s the only Customer | but the Land Bank Authority “has had discussions with Lancaster Township” according to the December 2018 meeting minutes.

Coming to the Shoppes of Prospect | Penn State Health doc group – Lancaster Online

“Red ink | for Donegal Group in Q4 and 2018″ – Lancaster Online

Gulp! | “Government headed for close to half of nation’s health tab” – AP news report

Fanaticism & hate – The Higher Learning

Incitement develops fanaticism – “Trump rails against the press after NYT report” – Politico

Incitement develops fanaticism | “Coast Guard Officer Plotted to Kill Democrats and Journalists, Prosecutors Say” – The New York Times

“not … polarizing, but radicalizing” | “U.S. Hate Groups Rose 30 Percent In Recent Years, Watchdog Group Reports” – WITF