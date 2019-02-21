17512 Columbia

Thursday’s news items [school delays; not-for-profit thievery; CrimeWatch; Land Bank & more] – 2/21/2019

DELAY TODAY

Columbia | other county schoolsLancaster Online

Oh, those trusted folks | Charged: Millersville not-for-profit athletic club founder profits by theft Lancaster County CrimeWatch

Columbia’s Crimewatch | Traffic citations

land bank propertiesSOURCE: Lancaster County Land Bank Authority Website

Columbia’s the only Customer | but the Land Bank Authority “has had discussions with Lancaster Township” according to the December 2018 meeting minutes.

Coming to the Shoppes of Prospect | Penn State Health doc groupLancaster Online

“Red ink | for Donegal Group in Q4 and 2018″Lancaster Online

Gulp! | “Government headed for close to half of nation’s health tab”AP news report

municipal briefs

incitementFanaticism & hateThe Higher Learning

Incitement develops fanaticism“Trump rails against the press after NYT report” – Politico

Incitement develops fanaticism | “Coast Guard Officer Plotted to Kill Democrats and Journalists, Prosecutors Say” The New York Times

“not … polarizing, but radicalizing” | “U.S. Hate Groups Rose 30 Percent In Recent Years, Watchdog Group Reports”WITF

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s