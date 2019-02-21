17512 Columbia

More Thursday news items [from elsewhere] – 2/21/2019

room for improvement | “Pennsylvania Governor Says Workforce Training ‘Must Break From the Status Quo’”Route Fifty

cash for homes

Caution | “Real Estate Experts Urge Caution When Working With ‘We Buy Houses’ Businesses”WESA-FM

aarp

Grant potential | “The grant program will provide funds for community-based ‘quick-action’ projects related to housing, transportation, smart cities and public spaces. The goal is to spark change and build momentum to improve livability for people of all ages.” – AARP Community Challenge

childhood trauma

Impact of A.C.E.s | “Mitigating the effects of childhood trauma”Medical Press

kratom calls rising | Calls to poison control centers about the herbal supplement kratom are climbing, according to a new analysis. People use kratom to treat pain and wean off opioids or other drugs. But it isn’t approved by the FDA, which has specifically advised against its use for medical conditions. In 2011, there were 13 calls about kratom, according to the new study. In 2017, the number of calls had jumped to 682. Of the 1,800 calls to poison control centers about kratom between 2011 and 2017, roughly one-third resulted in a person being admitted to a health care facility. People who took kratom with another substance were more likely to be admitted for a range of issues, from a rapid heartbeat to serious kidney problems. – SOURCE: STAT:Morning Rounds

What is it? | KratomThe National Institute of Drug Abuse

