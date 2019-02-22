Friday’s news items [in town thefts; active shooter presentation; football changes & more] – 2/22/2019

Yesterday | a bunch of theft reports – Columbia Police Department Crimewatch

Ephrata Police Chief Bill Harvey‘s presentation stressed that the number of active shooter events is far lower than many people think. He referred to FBI statistics (above) and suggested media reports are inaccurate. His presentation focused on individual “situational awareness” and the need to develop readiness, have plans for what to do and practice the plans.

The chief talked about the many active threat philosophies that are being used across the country and said one of the better videos is the one developed by the Los Angeles Shreiff’s Department. Click on the graphic below to watch the 9 1/2 minute video.

In a second presentation | The chief addressed overall security techniques, suggestions and security failings of faith based organizations. He stressed the kind of security failure cited in this yesterday article: “Employee stole $1.2M from Upper St. Clair church for vacations, Pirates tickets.”

