2020 Census hiring ramps up | Thousands of Workers Needed

by Robert Bernstein

“The hiring of hundreds of thousands of temporary workers for the 2020 Census – often described as the nation’s largest civilian mobilization — is now underway.

“The Census Bureau has already begun recruiting and hiring people to work on an important preliminary operation for the 2020 Census that begins in August.

“Known as In-Field Address Canvassing, this is the process of having field staff visit specific geographic areas to identify every place where people live or could live. The staff then compare what they see on the ground to the existing census address list. They verify, correct, or add address and location information.”

Click here to continue reading this article and to learn how to apply for one of these jobs.