the end of reliable news?

when local news is gone | “Local ownership of Reading Eagle in jeopardy as company seeks buyer during bankruptcy“ – Lancater Online

“The people are the only censors of their governors: and even their errors will tend to keep these to the true principles of their institution. To punish these errors too severely would be to suppress the only safeguard of the public liberty. The way to prevent these irregular interpositions of the people is to give them full information of their affairs through the channel of the public papers, and to contrive that those papers should penetrate the whole mass of the people. The basis of our governments being the opinion of the people, the very first object should be to keep that right; and were it left to me to decide whether we should have a government without newspapers or newspapers without a government, I should not hesitate a moment to prefer the latter.” – Thomas Jefferson

source: “Democracy and the Decline of Newspapers” – John Shoyama Graduate School of Public Policy

“Berks officials react to Reading Eagle bankruptcy” – Reading Eagle

Readers | “I couldn’t believe it, because it’s been here. 150 years, it’s been here.” – WFMZ-TV69

When trusted news sources are gone, where will citizens get reliable information about their government? Their school boards? In Reading, a city councillor stated: “”My concern is an outside entity, chain, won’t have that commitment to covering all the municipalities and all the kinds of public entities that need to be covered and held accountable.”