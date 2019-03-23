Saturday’s news items [new police chief in West Hempfield Twp.; bracketology; antennae & more] – 3/23/2019

Madam Police Chief | Lisa Layden is West Hempfield Township’s new chief – West Hempfield Township Police Department facebook page

Population Bracketology | Test your knowledge of population data! – US Census Bureau

Misguided letter writer | A letter writer in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster extols the “genius of capitalism” evidently anoints the notion that business should not hav to pay tax. He opines that “Those who light a future for themselves from the flame pass the flame on to others without limit. Wealth not only trickles down but ripples out from every strata of income.” Love this too? “Corporate responsibility? | “Amazon will pay $0 in taxes on $11,200,000,000 in profit for 2018″ – Yahoo news

5-G antenna | “Lancaster zoning board approves antenna sites, rejecting city’s case against them” – Lancaster Online

Back in October | Columbia news, views & reviews wrote this:

Agenda Item: “Oppose House Bill 2564” | At Monday night’s council meeting this was on the agenda and approved by council: “Consider approval of Resolution No. 2018-17 opposing House Bill 2564.” So what is HB 2564?: “This act shall be known and may be cited as the Small Wireless Facilities Deployment Act.”

Council’s legal counselor encouraged the council to act swiftly because he said the bill is moving swiftly. He also said the bill, if it become law, would strip local municipalities of many rights. We are not versed in legislative actions nor statutes; as we understand the language in the bill, in advance of the 5-G generation of wireless technology co-location of small receiver antennae are needed. “5G brings three new aspects to the table: greater speed (to move more data), lower latency (to be more responsive), and the ability to connect a lot more devices at once (for sensors and smart devices).”

Lancaster’s city council opposed the bill too.

another foe of apartments | Parkesburg’s council “shoots down” developer’s plans – Lancaster Online

Now Pittsburgh | “Convictions are not common among cases involving police facing similar charges nationally.” – Pittsburgh Tribune-Review

Smart hearings | “PUC Hosts ‘Smart Hearings’ to Gather Public Input Regarding $71 Million UGI Natural Gas Rate Increase Request” – news release