Thursday’s news items [Powerball winner; lies & liars; rip-off’s; rain barrel workshop & more] -3/298/2019

taxpayer spigot off | LNP – Always Lancaster‘s top-of-page-one article: DA cannot use county funds to defend himself in the lawsuit against the county. Remember the county’s top cop already used funds other than his own to lease a high end vehicle. The cheekiness of his actions make him really a bad choice to be a judge. Let him pay for his own vehicle.

Holding their feet to the fire | Finally, some states are making sure those “glittering generalities” and “pie in the sky” promises in grant applications are producing as promised. Read more at Route Fifty.

Companies lie too | “Sears ends retirees’ life insurance benefits” – Peoria Journal-Star

Again | This rip-off operation is still trying. Don’t fall for it.

Presumed innocent | “The LBPD Criminal Investigation Division (CID) has filed a criminal complaint against Jesse Tyrone SWEIGART (age 43), of Columbia, alleging the crime of Indirect Criminal Contempt (PFA Violation). The LBPD CID investigated an allegation made by an adult female that SWEIGART repeatedly sent communications to her after having been served with a Protection From Abuse (PFA) order. SWEIGART self-surrendered at MDJ Edward TOBIN’s office on 03/26/2019 and was afforded a preliminary arraignment. SWEIGART was released on bail and awaiting further legal process. SWEIGART is presumed innocent.” – Lititz Borough Police Department CrimeWatch

Happy cheesehead | “Winning $768M Powerball ticket sold in Wisconsin” – Mail.com

It happened in 1979 | “Public will never know truth behind Three Mile Island, anti-nuclear energy advocates say” – PA Post

“Local News Is Dying | and Americans Have No Idea” – Route Fifty

FINALLY | “FTC shuts down four groups responsible for billions of illegal robocalls” – CNET

Rain Barrel Workshop | What a great idea and it’s only $40 — The workshop fee includes a plastic 55-gallon drum, all the necessary parts, and assistance to build your rain barrel! All tools are provided.On April 25 at Penn State Extension York County – Annex Building, 112 Pleasant Acres Rd., York, PA 17402. Register here.