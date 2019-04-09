17512 Columbia

Tuesday’s news items [ploys & more] – 4/9/2019

radio station

Really | Who gets all wrapped up and crazy about a radio station’s listenership ploy? And Why?

Bring ’em back | Pa Legislator “proposes bringing back registration stickers”WFMZ-69 TV

Another empty threat | Old white man in Wonderland “warns” the DIC to stop; yeah that’ll happen. – The Washington Post

Canoodle capital  | Public Displays of Affection [PDA] aboundThe Los Angeles Times

The dark force / Satan personified | “Stephen Miller ‘going to clean house’ as immigration policy hardens”The Los Angeles Times

Picking friends & enemies | In Trump, Netanyahu Sees an Ally Who Helps Him Push the Envelope” The New York Times

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s