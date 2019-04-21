Meet the candidates

From the Columbia Spy facebook page | Facebook campaign pages for local office seekers:
- Heather Zink for Columbia Borough Council
- Eric W. Kauffman for Columbia Borough Council
- Sharon Lintner for Columbia Borough Council
- James R. Settle For Columbia Borough Council
- Robert Misciagna for Columbia Borough School Board [NOTE: Mr. Misciagna is a WRITE IN CANDIDATE. Columbia voters: You have a choice; you’re not bound by party politics.]
- Howard N Stevens Running for Columbia Borough Council
Apologies to any other candidates who may have campaign facebook pages or websites; please let us know about your sites so we can share links to your pages too. Send email to 17512@mail.com.
on the May primary election ballots