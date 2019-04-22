Monday’s news items [Earth Day 2019; candidate “meet & greet”; Columbia 2040 sessions continue; no Land Bank meeting agenda?; Stars Over the Susquehanna” & more] – 4/22/2019

Candidate meet & greet | In case, you didn’t see this reader comment, Borough Council candidate Heather Zink wants everyone to know, “All of those candidates will be at a meet and greet on Thursday 4/25 from 5-8pm at the VFW at 4th and Manor. We welcome any questions anyone may have. Stop by and get to know us.” The address for the Columbia VFW Post 2435 is 401 Manor Street, Columbia, Pennsylvania.

Today’s the last day | “Registration for Pa. primary closes Monday, voters already on the rise” – WHYY

Another comment: Who owns Glatfelter Field? | Another reader commented on the ownership of Glatfelter Field following our article, “Wandering and wondering on the Saturday before Easter.”

Today is Earth Day | Find out more at the US Environmental Protection Agency.

Columbia’s big event | Come out and enjoy a family, fun, free event learning about the benefits of recycling! at Sahd Metal Recycling’s celebration event: Earth Day and Auction Preview April 27th 9:00-1:00 PM

A “makes sense” idea | West Hempfield Township’s elected public servants’ “Spring road tour.”

Questions executive sessions | This interesting piece is in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster‘s Municipal Briefs. Former Marietta borough mayor Oliver Overlander “questioned whether the (borough’s executive) sessions last too long and if council is violating the state’s Sunshine Act, which states deliberations and official actions must take place in public, and prior notice must be provided to the public.”

Huh? | According to an article in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster, “The Lancaster County Land and Bank Authority will meet at 4 p.m.” YET there’s no meeting agenda shown at its Website.

Columbia Borough School District’s financial director, Keith Ramsey, is “highlighted” in an LNP – Always Lancaster article today.

“Stars Over the Susquehanna” | An “out of this world” experience! at Columbia Crossing on – 10:00 pm.