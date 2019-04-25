Thursday’s news items [TAP visit; events; & more] – 4/25/2019

Tire slashing is back | Read the reports about this and more at the Columbia Police Department CrimeWatch page.

an agenda item from last July |An agenda item shows: “The Committee on Community Development – ULI Technical Assistance Panel (TAP).” Are you disappointed there was no news at the Borough’s Website and / or facebook communication outlets that mentioned the in-town presence of a folks representing the TAP yesterday and today?

Last September | Borough council meeting minutes contained the above approval to apply for a TAP consultation and visit.

Venomous spouting | Despite the venomous spouting of several persons on social media sites, this civil discourse event is slated for later today:

Candidate meet & greet | In case, you didn’t see this reader comment, Borough Council candidate Heather Zink wants everyone to know, “All of those candidates will be at a meet and greet on Thursday 4/25 from 5-8 pm at the VFW at 4th and Manor. We welcome any questions anyone may have. Stop by and get to know us.” The address for the Columbia VFW Post 2435 is 401 Manor Street, Columbia, Pennsylvania.

” … no economic justification” | Earlier this month, Lancaster’s City council denied certificates of appropriateness for the “hole in the ground” developers to raze a building (and construct a different use new one) on the same site.

“World Tai Chi & Qigong Day | Since 1999, more than 80 countries world-wide, and tens of thousands of participants have been celebrating World Tai Chi & Qigong Day on the last Saturday in April. Help us celebrate and join in for an afternoon of demonstrations, practice and play in taijiquan, qigong and push hands, as well as light refreshments following the event.

What: World Tai Chi & Qigong Day

When: Saturday, April 27th from 1:00pm – 2:30pm

Where: Long’s Park, pavilion #1

Cost: FREE (please register at HERE)