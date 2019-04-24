PUC Report | Electric Outages Related to 2018 Winter Storms Riley and Quinn – news release

2019 Columbia PA School Board Candidates | “Our Children, Our Community, Our Future!” – above left to right: Sandra Duncan, Charles Leader, Kathy Hohenadel, Lauren VonStetten, Rebecca Young are campaigning for your votes in the May primary. See their facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/pg/2019-Columbia-PA-School-Board-Candidates-376495146526909/about/?ref=page_internal

Participants walk with Lebanon City Police Chief Todd Breiner for a walk downtown.

Great idea | |“’Walk With A Cop’ through the City of Lebanon this Saturday“ – LebTown

Walk with State Senator Ryan Aument | Walk and Talk Event in Marietta on May 2

Sneezing and wheezing | Could be the horrible air quality – Lancaster Online

Quick time | Last night’s Borough council lasted 37 minutes and was attended by fewer than 20 persons in the audience. Perhaps this was due to the nice weather outside … or perhaps due to the Borough’s livestreaming and posting the meeting procedures. The facebook livestreaming audio has improved.

Questions | These were some of the questions that surfaced during the meeting:

Why is the borough paying to maintain two street sweepers?

How much did the developers of the hole in the ground at the bottom of Locust Street pay as a security bond and how long will the hole remain as it is?

Why does it take so long for the borough to transfer the inspections of food serving establishments from the borough to the State Department of Agriculture’s control?

Candidate meet & greet | In case, you didn’t see this reader comment, Borough Council candidate Heather Zink wants everyone to know, “All of those candidates will be at a meet and greet on Thursday 4/25 from 5-8 pm at the VFW at 4th and Manor. We welcome any questions anyone may have. Stop by and get to know us.” The address for the Columbia VFW Post 2435 is 401 Manor Street, Columbia, Pennsylvania.

