Tuesday’s news items [new baby; losing animals & plants; LAST Ride; “troughers” & more] – 5/7/2019

Royal Baby | Congratulations pour in for Meghan and Harry“ – The Guardian

“QUIZ: | Why you shouldn’t adopt a dog based on breed. – DNA tests show that over two-thirds of the breed labels on dogs in shelters or on pet rescue websites are wrong.” – Futurity

Yet, it continues | “The world’s accelerating loss of plants and animals called ‘ominous’” – The Boston Globe

The LAST Ride | “On May 18th from 11:00am to 3:00pm, the Friends of Mount Bethel Cemetery will be hosting a specialty car show, “The LAST Ride”. Mount Bethel will be host to scores of paranormally unique vehicles from the world of the living. Throughout the afternoon, vintage and specialty hearses, flower cars, limousines, ambulances, and other service vehicles will be on display throughout the grounds. The Mount Bethel’s Caretakers Cottage will host visitors in its museum of vintage funeral and cemetery relics. Crafts and vendors of the macabre, food and beverages, as well as raffles, a scavenger hunt, and guided tours will be available. All proceeds from this event will benefit the upkeep of Mount Bethel’s historic grounds. For more information, or interested in showcasing a vehicle, or reserving a vendor space contact Jane Moore at jmoore1115@gmail.com or (717) 575-9760. Mount Bethel Cemetery is located at 700 Locust Street, Columbia, PA. – SOURCE: news release

Try stopping “troughers” | “Protesters chant ‘stop taking bribes’ in Pennsylvania House” – The York Dispatch

“I got mine; you ain’t getting yours!” | “Pa. lawmakers cling to pensions after pushing new state workers to adopt 401(k)-style plans” – PA Post

Taxpayer money pays them well |