Wednesday’s news items [laughter; borough council meeting; FTC alert & more] – 5/8/2019

Obituary | noted Columbian, Edmund A. Wickenheiser, Jr. – Lancaster Online

Judy’s Dream | “Late entrepreneur’s vision of a Columbia Animal Shelter completed by family” – Lancaster Online [NOTE: It’s the page one lead article in today’s LNP – Always Online.]

Laughter | an instant vacation | Dr. Andrea Dinardo has the message and her column today is a perfect day starter.

Effective tax rate: minus 2%. | That’s right, another mega-corporation case of “corporate welfare” as “Fortune 500 company PPL not only paid no federal taxes last year, it got a $19 million rebate; it says its invested those savings” – The Morning Call

Defends Trump | The Representative’s comments also accuse news paper letter writers of being despicable in a column in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster.

Governor’s give away | Unless you’ve not read enough PennLive articles or you have a subscription, you’ll probably be “paywalled” out of being able to read this article about the Governor’s great pay give away. We hate that this governor is giving massive pay increases to certain top staffers. According to the article, the increases are in excess of 20$10 to $20K and more. Unconscionable.

Shift | “Lancaster County lost Republicans, gained Democrats since 2018 midterms” – Lancaster Online

Last night’s council meeting | Streamed and on the Borough’s facebook page (with comments). Noticed a new attorney seated around the U-configured table set-up and, for a while, the police chief was there. The new attorney was Neil L. Albert with the borough’s contracted law firm, Zimmerman, Pfannebecker, Nuffort & Albert, LLP. Columbians have grown so accustomed to seeing Robert L. Pfannebecker, Managing Partner, for that firm in that seat. We hope Bob’s doing well.

What’s a vehicle? | “The word ‘vehicle’ includes every description of carriage or other artificial contrivance used, or capable of being used, as a means of transportation on land. Rev. St. U. S. 5 4 (U. S. Comp. St 1901, P. 4).”

“Get a one-ring call? | Don’t call back.” – Federal Trade Commission

Some communities want renters | Stehli silk mill property moves along that path – Lancaster Online

Some downpour last night | Maybe all this rain will have passed by next Saturday for the Music in Park. The outlook for the balance of the week is, well, wet.

Tough getting summer planting done with all the rain.

At the Black Olive | This local talent, Topaz Martofel, will be creating balloon masterpieces at the Black Olive on Sunday. Go see her, you’ll want to buy several of her creations.