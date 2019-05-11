Saturday’s news items [municipal brief; events & this & that] – 5/11/2019

Recognition deserved | “12-year-old Pa. reporter gives commencement speech at university” – WITF [Here’s a Columbia news, views & reviews post from earlier this year about her.]

Harrisburg’s highest | The school district’s got the highest teacher turnover rate in the state; Columbia’s is much lower. – PennLive

From the Municipal Briefs extracted from the article in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster

We often wonder why anyone wants to “utilize” anything – especially when so many of us are content to use and to say the word: “use.” Is it just a need to “utilize a bigger word?”

“Comfortability is verbal junk” according to this author.

another no-no! It’s either unique or it’s not — it’s never very unique.