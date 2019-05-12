Sunday’s news items [alcohol and social media; opinions; food serving inspections & more] – 5/12/2019

Bad choice: Drinking and driving

“Alcohol and social media don’t play nice together.” | That’s one of Kim Kommando’s tips in her column “10 mistakes people make online.”

Meeting on Tuesday | The May Borough Council meeting is slated for Tuesday night at 7:00 pm at the Borough Hall. Download the 56 pages that includes the:

Agenda for the meeting

the “yet-to-be-approved” minutes from the April 23rd meeting and the May 7 work session meeting

to be discussed ordinance and resolution

reports: police, school resource officer, fire chief; “Columbia Quick Response Service Inc.; doing business as Columbia Emergency Medical Services”, codes, Board of Health/Zoning/Planning/EMA, public works,

Laudatory email to the fire department

several topics with this caveat: “No document for the Meeting Packet. Information will be provided during the meeting.”

Too much government? | Today’s LNP – Always Lancaster makes much about too much government. A lead page one article asks “What are the costs of local entities?” A lead column on the Perspectives section, “FRAGMENTED STATE: So many local governments, so many decisions for voters” shows exactly how much governance we’ve got. “Pennsylvania’s 67 counties encapsulate some 2,561 “incorporated” local governments, including hundreds of boroughs, townships and cities. That doesn’t include the state’s 500 school districts or some 1,500 “authorities” with taxing or fiscal powers (such as sewer and water authorities). Only Texas and Illinois have more local governments than the Keystone State.”

Take a look at the municipalities in the county | Each one of these has separate payrolls, staff and equipment. When is enough governance too much?

Dollars for you thoughts | After reading the letters-to-the-editors in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster. Here’s a thought: Let letter writers pay to spew their repetitive ramblings. Newspapers are looking for revenue streams and so many of the letter writers are the same names we see regularly while others are just political statements or loosely concocted recollections of those days when America was Great. Make them pay to have their diatribes in the editorial pages.

Lancaster County’s (except Columbia’s) inspections for May 10 at Lancaster Online. Even on a second follow-up inspection, Funck’s in Leola fails again; how can a restaurant claim to be a restaurant without a “person in charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of the PA Food Code?” Seriously, shut this place down.

York County’s Inspections

Click here to go to the state’s Website of inspections … and the listing of the violations at each location. The statewide directory lists inspections for all municipalities in York County and Lancaster County.

… except those in Columbia – Columbia persists in having its own inspection system with its own forms and inspection items – rather than the one used statewide. It is ongoing display of a purposeful lack of transparency.