17512 Columbia

Sunday’s news from a more global perspective

dystopia

Another crush, gone | “Peggy Lipton, Star of The Mod Squad and Twin Peaks, Has Died at 72″Slate

more dystopia | “When a reporter would not betray his source, police came to his home with guns and a sledgehammer”The Los Angeles Times

more dystopia | Hey DIC … war criminals are war criminals. “I led a platoon in Iraq. Trump is wrong to pardon war criminals.”The Washington Post

Video | “The surprising benefits of being alone”BBC

Pharmaceutical price fixing? | No-o-o-o, not hereBBC

Here we go again | Another incursionAl Jazeera

One side | “Pompeo: US not aiming for war with Iran”The Jerusalem Post

Another | “Americans have started ‘psychological war’The Jerusalem Post

I am a great negotiator | “Donald Trump warns China to reach a trade deal now, or face a ‘far worse’ one if I get re-elected” The South China Morning Post

Ya’ think? | Trump bullying knows no bounds, no borders”The Beijing Bulletin

another lie | “Trump says voters don’t care about his personal tax returns”The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

