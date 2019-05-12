Sunday’s news from a more global perspective

Another crush, gone | “Peggy Lipton, Star of The Mod Squad and Twin Peaks, Has Died at 72″ – Slate

more dystopia | “When a reporter would not betray his source, police came to his home with guns and a sledgehammer” – The Los Angeles Times

more dystopia | Hey DIC … war criminals are war criminals. “I led a platoon in Iraq. Trump is wrong to pardon war criminals.” – The Washington Post

Video | “The surprising benefits of being alone” – BBC

Pharmaceutical price fixing? | No-o-o-o, not here – BBC

Here we go again | Another incursion – Al Jazeera

One side | “Pompeo: US not aiming for war with Iran” – The Jerusalem Post

Another | “Americans have started ‘psychological war’” – The Jerusalem Post

I am a great negotiator | “Donald Trump warns China to reach a trade deal now, or face a ‘far worse’ one if I get re-elected” – The South China Morning Post

Ya’ think? | “Trump bullying knows no bounds, no borders” – The Beijing Bulletin

another lie | “Trump says voters don’t care about his personal tax returns” – The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette