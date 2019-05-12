a local troll farm: unidentified spewing

It is; it’s Russian “troll-bot like” | Columbia Borough Election Commentary

Unfamiliar with the “troll farm?” | Here’s how USA Today describes it:

“The name comes from the term ‘troll,’ which is someone who joins a social media discussion on Facebook or Twitter, for example, and posts provocative comments, perhaps inflammatory or even off the topic, to sow discord.

“A ‘troll farm’ is an organized operation of many users who may work together in a ‘factory’ or from different places across a distributed network to generate online traffic aimed at affecting public opinion, and to spread misinformation and disinformation.”