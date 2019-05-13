Monday’s news items [filling the government trough; Blue zones; theft pays & more] – 5/13/2019

Open source timeline | “This is a timeline of dates, open-source documents, names of people and organizations which have been linked with the property at Third and Linden Streets. Simply stated, this is a history lesson based on open-source documents.” – Interestingly, back then in 2011 there was a meeting of a dozen or so people at a home on Walnut Street; people who questioned the ethics and “back room antics” of the THE project.

“In 1962, President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation which designated May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day and the week in which that date falls as Police Week. Currently, tens of thousands of law enforcement officers from around the world converge on Washington, DC to participate in a number of planned events which honor those that have paid the ultimate sacrifice.”

Campaigning currency | Be sure to check the active facebook pages of people campaigning for offices in Columbia; click here to see the list of persons and the links to their pages.

gobs of government | What’s the cost? – Lancaster Online

How much does the public trough cost? | a bunch of bucks – Lancaster Online

news release | “The next Oregon Village hearing will take place Monday, May 13th at 6 PM at the Manheim Township Public Library with time for public comment. If you have time tomorrow please try to make it to the hearing. Thank you!”

Session nine | “Oregon Village hearing resumes tonight in Manheim Twp.; architectural design may be discussed” – Lancaster Online

“Slowly but surely the world is getting older. You, me, everybody. We all realize that and when you look around, you find many more senior citizens. This is true everywhere and it is one of the facts of life: people grow old with time. However, the intriguing thing is that in certain world regions, people live much longer than average. These places are called the Blue Zones.” – Internet World Stats

Want a glimpse of the future? | Some of the letters-to-the-editor in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster offer that? Several letters complain about the lack of the newspaper’s coverage of high school baseball coverage; of the lack of coverage of the Barnstormers or other areas. Guess what; newspapers are in difficult times. As fewer people take newspaper subscriptions, there’s less impetus and capacity for newspapers to maintain staffing to “cover” events in a growing marketplace. Increasingly readers see news releases and submitted articles. Folks with pipelines to media may get increased visibility; those who do’t won’t.

NO permit – NO problem | “Bill proposed to eliminate conceal carry permit requirement in PA” – FOX43-TV

$25 a month | Theft and embezzlement does pay off; after embezzling over half a million dollars from her employer, she gets no jail time and generous payback terms. Just like the local woman who stole hundreds of dollars from a public safety agency’s “club.” This addict gets off with no jail time; try explaining this compassionate justice deviation to substance addicts (and family members) who commit crimes of possession and get jail time. – The Press & Journal, Middletown, PA.

Making farmers struggle again | The DICs actions are backfiring – The Morning Call

Making consumers struggle again | “New Round Of Tariffs Takes A Bigger Bite Of Consumers’ Budget” – NPR